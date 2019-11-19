Meridian's Bimbo Bakery sponsors Good Neighbor Project at Highland Park

Submitted photo

The Meridian Bimbo Bakery Facility conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 15 celebrating the completion of its annual Good Neighbor Project. The project involves improvements to the playground at Highland Park to make the park more accessible to children with disabilities.

The upgrades also include eight benches and a designated parking for parent or guardians. On hand for the ceremony were Doug Alford, distribution manager for Bimbo Bakeries, Glen Mosley, planning manager for Bimbo Bakeries, Fannie Johnson, member of the Meridian City Council, Doug Stephens, director of the city’s Public Safety Training Facility and Don Henley, chief engineer with Bimbo Bakeries.