Meridian residents visit state capitol

Paul Richey Brown, 80, of Quitman, Mississippi passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Paul is survived by his wife, Charlotte Brown; daughters, Angie (Randy) Pope and Pam (Chuck) Chatham; three grandchildren, Anna Claire Williams, Chet (Anniston) Williams and Savan…
Funeral services for Lt. Col. Robert D. "Dave" Scales will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Druid Hills Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton. Stephens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Lt. Col. Sca…
Services: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services.
Funeral services for Mr. Roy Lee Moffett will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Center Grove Baptist Church, with Bro. Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Burial will be held at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arra…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.