The city of Meridian has received site plans for a Jack's restaurant, according to Laura Carmichael, the city's community development director.
The location is off Highway 39 near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, she said.
Jack's offers made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, burgers and hand-scooped shakes, according to the company's website.
The fast food company has more than 170 locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi.
The Meridian location would be the fourth in the state, following Columbus, Corinth and Iuka.
Shipley Do-Nuts is preparing to open a location on Poplar Springs Drive.
The store plans to begin training on Nov. 18 and hopes to be open by the end of the month, a spokesperson said.
