Meridian Public School District, MSU-Meridian, MSU Riley Center honored with Governor's Award

The Meridian Public School District, MSU-Meridian and the MSU Riley Center received the 2020 Governor’s Award on March 5 for their partnership to integrate the arts district-wide through Any Given Child.
The 18th Annual Governor’s Awards honored Top School-Community Partnerships during Mississippi Vision for Education Partnership Conference of the Mississippi Association in Partners In Education (MAPE) and Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools (PREPS) during a conference in Hattiesburg
The Any Given Child Meridian partnership is in its fourth year and the Meridian Public School District is seeking to provide access and equity through arts integration and arts education for students in pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade.
