Meridian Public School District, MSU-Meridian, MSU Riley Center honored with Governor's Award

Submitted photo 

Receiving the 2020 Governor’s Award on March 5 were Jackie McFarland, assistant principal of Oakland Heights Elementary; Dana Bell, principal of Crestwood Elementary; Clair Huff, MPSD district arts coordinator; Lavonda Germany, MPSD director of elementary curriculum and instruction; Amy Carter, MPSD superintendent; Jeff Leffler, assistant professor at MSU-Meridian and liaison with Kennedy Center for Any Given Child; Penny Wallin, associate professor of education leadership at MSU-Meridian; Kimberly Hall, professor and head of Division of Education at MSU-Meridian; Tiffany McGehee, outreach director for the MSU Riley Center and Dan Barnard, executive director of the MSU Riley Center.

The Meridian Public School District, MSU-Meridian and the MSU Riley Center received the 2020 Governor’s Award on March 5 for their partnership to integrate the arts district-wide through Any Given Child.

The 18th Annual Governor’s Awards honored Top School-Community Partnerships during Mississippi Vision for Education Partnership Conference of the Mississippi Association in Partners In Education (MAPE) and Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools (PREPS) during a conference in Hattiesburg

The Any Given Child Meridian partnership is in its fourth year and the Meridian Public School District is seeking to provide access and equity through arts integration and arts education for students in pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade.

 

