Keith D. King has accepted a position as manager 1 within the GIS Information Security Engineering and Operations division of Caterpillar, Inc., effective Nov. 1.
King, in his 29th year with this company, will lead the Threat Protection Team that is responsible for the implementation and management of the cybersecurity tools that secure Caterpillar’s GIS managed client and server platforms. Previously he was the team lead for the GIS Hosting Services computer section and led the work efforts of Caterpillar, agency and Infosys team members in the Windows, Linux, VMware, VMS, AIX and other legacy computer systems.
A native of Meridian, King is a 1986 graduate of Meridian High School, a member of the 1983 MHS “Wildcat” Championship Football Team and a graduate of Jackson State University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics. He is a former member of First Union Missionary Baptist Church, and is a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria, Illinois where he resides with his wife, Regina A. Thomas King, and their sons Keith D. King Jr. and Kevin D. King. King is the son of Robert M. and Ann C. Markham and George L. King, and brother of Kenneth Dustin Markham, of Meridian.
