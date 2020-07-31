Meridian Jaycee Leadership and Community Development Endowment opened at Community Foundation of East Mississippi

The Meridian Jaycees have left a legacy of commitment to the community that will inspire future leaders for generations to come.
The organization, which is no longer active, created an endowment at the Community Foundation of East Mississippi to fund leadership training, community development and projects that contribute to a more positive image of the area.
Beginning in 2021, the Community Foundation will accept grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Lauderdale County and surrounding counties.
The focus of the grant is for developing leaders in the 18 – 40 year old age range by funding the training for individuals that will in turn benefit the community.
It will also fund community development by supporting seminars, classes, meetings, forums and conventions. A third objective is to fund projects that will result in improving the image of the area.
"The goal is to enhance the leadership required to improve existing and future economic and community development situations," Jaycee Gary Wilkinson said in a news release.
