Meridian glass companies team up to create protective barriers for hospitals

As COVID-19 spreads across Meridian, Adam Carmichael and his wife, Brandi, have been taking every precaution.
They're expecting a baby soon and Brandi is a nurse anesthetist at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
“We’ve been really trying to distance ourselves and do everything that we can to not spread the virus and also, make sure that we don’t get the virus ourselves,” Carmichael said.
He said he learned the hospital was looking for protective barriers to be used in the intubation process, which allows medical staff to place a patient on a ventilator to help with breathing.
“I jumped on board because I’m doing everything that I can to try to help her stay safe,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael is co-owner of A&A Glass, a local company specializing in automotive glass repair and replacement.
He got in touch with Justin Smith, the project manager for Glass Incorporated, a Meridian company that does custom work for Carmichael's business and makes everything from shower doors to storefronts.
“We wanted to work hand-in-hand to make sure that the hospitals felt a little bit safer, maybe boost the morale in the hospital,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael sent a design to Smith, who handled the parts and labor.
Smith said he has been able to make eight of the intubation hoods to be donated to both Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems, and more are in production.
Each one takes about an hour to make.
The hoods are plexiglass boxes that partially cover the patient's head, with holes for medical staff to place their arms and conduct procedures.
“An intubation hood traps the COVID-19 virus on the inside of the box during events such as intubation and CPR when the virus is in high concentration around the patient,” according to a statement from Dr. Lindsey Prewitt, medical director for Anderson Hospitalist Services. “By containing the virus during these events, healthcare workers will have much less exposure and a lower chance of becoming ill themselves.”
Both Carmichael and Smith have seen their businesses slow down because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they view this latest project as a way to help the community.
“This affects our whole entire community, the way that this virus is spreading, so anything that we can do to help the hospitals, make it safer for them and their workers, and also to keep the virus from spreading to the community, we’re going to do whatever we can,” Carmichael said.
“We want to give back to the community,” Smith said. “The community has been great for us. We feel like it’s our job to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.