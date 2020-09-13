Meridian Freedom Project receives grant

Submitted photo
The Meridian Freedom Project has received a grant from the Weyerhaeuser Company to help support its mission. The non-profit organization applied for the grant in August and was awarded the $6,000 grant during the same month. The non-profit opened its doors in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing future leaders. Pictured are Terrence Roberts, Chastity Jackson, Adrian Cross with MFP and Emily Scott and Brandie Graham with Weyerhaeuser.
