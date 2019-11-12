Kampgrounds of America has announced that the Meridian East/Toomsuba KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.
The awards were presented Nov. 11 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Savannah, GA.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.
