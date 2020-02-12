Meridian Board of Realtors changes name to East Mississippi REALTORS

The Meridian Board of Realtors has changed its name to East Miss. Realtors, to reflect that that the organization handles real estate transactions and represents realtors in Lauderdale, Newton, Clarke, Kemper and Neshoba counties. In 2019, East Mississippi REALTORS sold 719 properties, including residential, commercial and land transactions, according to a news release.
The organization teaches the public how to buy a home in its quarterly Home Buying 101 class held at 4927 Hwy 493 Meridian.
It also supports local organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, Francis Davidson Center for Homelessness, Care Lodge, Habitat for Humanity, Angel Tree and Hope Village.
East Mississippi REALTORS also partners to help agencies such as MUTEH provide homes for those at risk of homelessness.
For more information, call 601-485-7113 or any REALTOR. Member offices and a host of affiliates are available at www.emr.realtor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.