The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will host an international trade seminar for companies interested in learning more about export resources and assistance through the Southern U.S. Trade Association (SUSTA) on Monday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Bolton Building in Biloxi, Mississippi.
“This seminar is a great opportunity for our Mississippi food and ag companies to learn more about export assistance,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “SUSTA provides connections to international buyers all around the world, and I encourage companies interested in expanding their markets to other countries to join us on May 9.”
Mississippi food and agricultural companies are invited to attend this seminar to learn about the variety of export assistance SUSTA offers including connecting companies with international buyers at trade missions and trade shows; assisting companies with their international marketing efforts by providing 50 percent cost-share assistance; and technical assistance through an export helpline and export readiness training.
Examples of products that qualify for SUSTA include fresh produce, snack foods, seafood, sauces and condiments, seasonings, horticulture, consumer-ready retail foods, beverages, pet foods, wood products and more. In addition, attendees will also learn about specific programs offered by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce to help market their products through Genuine MS® as well as other state international trade efforts.
The seminar will be held at the Bolton Building located at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi on May 9, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
A sponsored lunch will be provided prior to the seminar at 12:00 p.m. To register, please complete the online form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MTNP8WF. For more information about participating in international trade activities or SUSTA’s marketing programs, contact Susan Lawrence at 601-213-7546 or susan@mdac.ms.gov.
