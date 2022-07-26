MDAC offers food opportunities, resources

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson recently addressed local food opportunities and resources available to the public during a press conference held at the Mississippi Farmers Market. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) currently offers several resources for finding local food and agricultural products.
Gipson discussed seven ways consumers can find local products:
•Search for local farmers markets near you at msfarmermarket.com
•Find a local u-pick agritourism farm near you at msagritourism.org
•Farmers can register for free, and consumers can buy locally from farmers at msfarmmarketplace.com
•Subscribe to the in-print and online bimonthly Mississippi Market Bulletin at msmarketbulletin.org
•Shop the best of everything Grown, Raised, Crafted and Made at genuinems.com
•Buy livestock on the hoof, and custom process or buy retail from any one of our several USDA processors.
•Join a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm location by purchasing an interest in farm produce and products, egg shares and herd shares.
“Due to various supply chain disruptions and labor shortages around the nation, our agency recognizes the concerns facing Mississippians to provide for their families,” said Gipson. “However, I want to assure our citizens that there is no reason to worry about any potential food shortages.”
Gipson acknowledged the challenging times farmers are facing with elevated input and transportation costs. Farmers are experiencing increasing costs of fuel, fertilizer and other input costs. Rising food prices do not translate into increased profits for farmers.
“Less than two percent of the American population are farmers,” continued Gipson. “That means that less than two percent of our nation is responsible for providing food, fiber and shelter to the remaining 98 percent. That's a tall order, and we should do all we can to support our farmers. Even with record-high gas prices, the fertilizer shortage and inflation, our Mississippi farmers and ranchers have not quit. They continue to provide in order to sustain our livelihoods during these difficult times.”
Local Food Sources:
• Farmers Markets - msfarmersmarket.com
•Agritourism/U-pick Operations – msagritourism.org
•Genuine MS® – genuinems.com
•Mississippi Farm Marketplace – msfarmmarketplace.com
•Mississippi Market Bulletin – msmarketbulletin.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.