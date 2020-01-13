The Mississippi Development Authority's Asset Development Division is accepting applications for the 2020 Aspire Mississippi program. The program is designed to help communities become better places to live, work and visit through economic, community and workforce development.
Aspire Mississippi provides support to counties as they identify marketable assets, allowing participants to increase industrial and economic development in their counties. The program helps communities develop projects that achieve significant and sustainable community and economic development outcomes. Curriculum focus areas include: data-driven decision making and project mapping, as well as community, economic and workforce development.
The location for each session will alternate among the Aspire Mississippi counties. In addition to support from MDA, participants receive guidance from partners at the state's universities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations and state and federal agencies.
Each Aspire Mississippi team is typically formed through the local economic development office and consists of approximately 8-10 local stakeholders committed to enhancing their knowledge in key community and economic development areas. Teams from the following counties recently graduated from the 2019 Aspire Mississippi program: Covington, Lawrence, Leake, Panola, Sharkey and Walthall.
The 2020 Aspire Mississippi program begins in April and will conclude in late fall with each team's project presentations and a graduation ceremony. The deadline to apply for the 2020 program is Feb. 3.
To apply, go to mississippi.org/aspire. For additional information, contact Ellen Bourdeaux with MDA's Asset Development Division at (601) 359-9333 or ebourdeaux@mississippi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.