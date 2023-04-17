McElroy joins CNB's Downtown Banking Center

Meagan McElroy has joined Citizens National Bank’s Downtown Banking Center as a Relationship Banker.
With 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, McElroy served as a loan officer at First South Farm Credit in Demopolis, Alabama, and prior to that at Alabama Ag Credit in Demopolis. In both of these positions, she was responsible for managing her portfolio of existing customers, as well as developing new business.
McElroy graduated from the University of West Alabama in 2009 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and received her MBA from Mississippi State University in 2011.
“We are so excited that Meagan has joined our team. Her credit skills will be a terrific advantage for our customers, and we are confident that her experience will be a major contributor to their success,” said CNB’s Meridian Regional President Neil Henry.
“She is an excellent fit for our team because she believes in bringing value to her clients and building relationships,” he said. “She also works hard to deliver a superior customer service experience for her clients which is greatly needed in today’s ever-changing environment.”
McElroy and her husband, Alex, have two sons, Landon and Brayden, and a daughter, Payton. The family attends Cuba Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.