McDonald joins CNB's private banking division

Jeana Bennett, Senior Vice President of Citizens National Bank’s Private Banking Division, is pleased to announce the addition of Alana Jones McDonald to the Bank’s Private Banking team.
“I am thrilled to welcome Alana to our team,” Jeana said. “After several months of in-depth training, Alana has taken the helm as our Private Banking Specialist. She possesses so many positive attributes and I am elated to watch her grow in her new role. Her sincere and humble approach to all people will give comfort to our new clients and assurance to our current client base. We work across the spectrum with many departments in the Bank and I know she will be a trusted team player as she grounds herself in her new role. I truly believe we complement each other and will continue to service and grow the Private Banking Department. In addition, her prior experience as a Wealth Management Analyst at the Bank will also be a tremendous asset to her in her new position,” Bennett added.
A graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor Degree in Managerial Finance, Alana joined the Bank in June of 2018.
She and her husband, Phillip, were married in October 2019 and live in Meridian.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and manages over $1.5 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
