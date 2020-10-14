McDonald joins CNB's private banking division

CUBA, Ala. [ndash] A memorial service for Mr. John William Geeslin, 77, of Cuba, Ala., will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with the Revs. Ed Tatum, Bob Ravenscrast, and Charlie Hayden officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Clay M…