MCC's Pickett receives Ed.S from Delta State

Meridian Community College Wellness Coordinator and Instructor of the Wellness and Fitness Division Brandi Childers Pickett received her Ed.S. (education specialist degree) in educational administration and supervision from Delta State University University.
She graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Delta State has postponed commencement exercises, originally scheduled for May 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She earlier earned an A.A. from Northeast Mississippi Community College and a B.S. and M.S. in physical education from Mississippi State University. A National Board Certified teacher in early to middle childhood physical education, Pickett taught in primary and secondary schools for 12 years before joining MCC seven years ago. She has been a guest presenter at the Mississippi Association for Health, Physical Education Recreation and Dance state convention for three years.
Pickett is the daughter of Sheila Childers Bynum of Myrtle and the late Robert Childers.
She is married to Robby Pickett, a landscape architect and owner of Magnolia Green, a landscape/construction company in Meridian; they have two daughters, Bailey, 5, and Karlie, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.