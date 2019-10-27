McCool graduates from MSU leadership program

Brett McCool of Bailey, harvesting and transportation manager for Weyerhaeuser, is among nine agricultural professionals in the first graduating class of the Thad Cochran Agricultural Leadership Program.
Established in 2017 by the Mississippi State University Extension Service in partnership with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, the agricultural leadership program provides 22 months of training for emerging leaders in the state’s farming industry. The program provides rigorous and relevant education, increasing the leadership capacity of people working in agriculture and natural resources in Mississippi.
The leadership program consists of six seminars in locations around Mississippi and one study tour each in another state, Washington D.C. and abroad. The first class visited agricultural facilities in Arizona to learn about out-of-state production and took a trip to Germany to gain experience in international policy, trade and global markets.
Program coordinator Michael Newman said the in-state seminars included instruction on public policy, emerging technologies, leadership fundamentals and economic development.
“They were a great inaugural class, one we hope to build on going forward as the second Thad Cochran Agricultural Leadership Program class begins its studies,” Newman said. “This class spent the past two years improving their leadership and communication skills, increasing their knowledge of agricultural enterprises and issues, and networking with leaders in government and industry.”
MSU Extension Director Gary Jackson said the program will be vitally important to the future of agriculture in Mississippi.
“We are extremely pleased at the caliber of professionals we have in our graduating and incoming classes,” Jackson said. “The participants of this program broaden their understanding of major policy issues facing agriculture on a domestic and international scale. Their involvement shows a commitment to the survival and growth of the state’s largest industry.”
