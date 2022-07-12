MCCers win at national Phi Beta Lambda conference

Meridian Community College student Stephen Milling brought home another first-place award from a Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) competition, this time from the organization's national leadership conference.
Milling was joined by other College PBL members, Dyson Williams, Brayden Stewart, and Madison D'Angelo, who also competed in the PBL National Leadership Conference held in Chicago. Phi Beta Lambda is the collegiate arm of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda and is the largest business career and technical student organization in the world.
In February, Milling won first in the help desk category at the Mississippi PBL State Leadership conference.
At the conference in Chicago, Williams won two awards, sixth place in the information management category and seventh place in computer concepts. Stewart won ninth place in computer concepts.
"Our students competed with colleges and universities from across the nation," said Anthony D'Angelo, MCC Management Information Systems Program instructor and an advisor of the College’s PBL chapter. “They took home several trophies for their accomplishments, and I am proud of them," he added.
Stewart, Madison D'Angelo, and Williams graduated from MCC in May.
