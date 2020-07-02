Ten Meridian Community College faculty and staff members were saluted for their contributions to the institution with a unique online retirement celebration.
Honorees included Richard Barlow, Industrial Maintenance Program instructor; Teresa Boykin, Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor; Dr. James Dauphine, history instructor; Chris Edwards, director of telecommunications; Suzanne Grafton, technical services librarian; Suzy Horne, Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor; Rhonda Moore, Associate Degree Nursing instructor; Cathy Parker, director of institutional effectiveness and accountability; Bill Pierce, telecommunications technician; and Rhonda Thompson, administrative assistant.
Their combined years of service to the institution surpasses 200 years.
“This is a bittersweet time of year for us,” said MCC President Thomas Huebner. “We are excited about the retirees’ new chapters in their lives, but we’re sad to see them leave the MCC family.”
He added, “I think about the impact our retirees have had on the college and our students and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to serve with these special people. There are many servants and wonderful individuals on this list and we will truly miss them.”
The honorees were recognized on the College’s Facebook page, with each individual being spotlighted.
