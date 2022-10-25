MCCer of the Month: Tony Boutwell

It's been said learning should never stop. For Tony Boutwell, that adage applies but with an added part.
Boutwell, Meridian Community College's visual media director, often delves into a new subject, learning and helping others discover what’s been revealed to him.
"One should strive to be a lifelong learner and always be generous in sharing that knowledge," he said. That spirit of generosity and helpfulness has earned him campus-wide recognition.
Boutwell is MCCer of the Month for October. The MCC Foundation sponsors this peer-nominated monthly award; it represents faculty and staff members who are difference-makers. To be named, the recipient must be a current member of the MCC Foundation and have been employed by the College for at least two years. Recipients are given a $250 honorarium.
Serving the College for four years now, Boutwell finds the most enjoyable aspect of his job is learning new trends and techniques in design and applying them in marketing the College to the campus, community, and beyond. He also counts experiencing artificial intelligence-based generative art for the first time as a memorable event.
Leia Hill, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation, has worked with Boutwell for more than eight years and describes him as a creative genius. “Tony is a big thinker and doesn't limit himself only to what he knows; he is an avid learner and spends most of his free time exploring new interests," she said.
Hill added, "MCC is beyond fortunate to have him working toward a brighter, more innovative future."
Others agree. One nominator wrote, "Tony is extremely talented. While taking on many different tasks, he makes sure each one is done with accuracy and perfection. Tony is always willing to help others complete their jobs as well.”
Boutwell holds a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design – with an emphasis in computer animation – from Mississippi State University. And his hobbies dovetail with his education: Computer animation effects, virtual reality, and three-dimensional modeling and printing.
He and his wife Amy (an MCC alumna) are Meridian natives and parents to daughters Lauren, 18, and Jenna, 11.
When asked what's the best thing he likes about MCC, he said, "It’s like a family."
