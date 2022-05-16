MCCer of the Month: Tia'Wana Pringle

Mentor, coach, and a difference-maker: That’s Tia’Wana Pringle.
Pringle serves as the assistant coach for the Lady Eagles basketball team and focuses her energies on improving the lives of MCC student-athletes. She’s also been named MCCer of the Month for May.
The MCC Foundation sponsors this monthly award to exemplify the College’s hardworking employees who go above and beyond their job duties. Honorees receive a commemorative plaque and a $250 cash award. Pringle was recognized during the Foundation and MCC Faculty Staff Association End of the Year Luncheon.
“I couldn’t be any happier to see Coach Pringle get MCCer of the Month. She works really hard to help student-athletes prepare for life both on and off the court. I cannot think of anyone more deserving,” said Sander Atkinson, associate dean of student affairs.
A Meridian native who was also a high school basketball standout (winning the 2006 Miss Basketball in Mississippi title), earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Louisiana Tech University and her master’s degree in sports coaching education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her family includes Rance Pringle, Marvin and Michelle Randolph, Yasmin Pringle, Isiah Randolph, and Malik Randolph.
For five years, Pringle has worked at the College and she said the most enjoyable part of her job is being able to impact students’ academic careers positively. “And,” she added, “have them come back to say a simple, ‘thank you.’”
Her duties have also included helping to plan the Meet the Eagles events for all of the College’s teams, and she counts them as memorable.
Others notice her work ethic. “Coach Pringle is our team tutor and our academic advisor. She is a mother away from home and a mentor to our young ladies. She serves as our after-hours coach and our community service coordinator and dedicates her time and resources to making a difference,” said a colleague.
In her spare time, Pringle enjoys watching Netflix series and traveling.
What’s the best thing she likes about MCC? “It feels like home,” she said.
