MCCer of the Month: Mandy Hurtt

The phrase “happy to help” describes Mandy Hurtt to a T.
"Every day is a chance to make a difference in someone's life. I love working with students and helping them take a step toward bettering their future,” said Hurtt.
Hurtt, director of recruiting, is MCCer of the Month for September. The MCC Foundation sponsors this peer-nominated monthly award; it represents faculty and staff members who are difference-makers. To be named, the recipient must be a current member of the MCC Foundation and have been employed by the College for at least two years. Recipients are given a $250 honorarium.
"While working with Mandy shows that she loves MCC and is passionate about opportunity and access for all," said Dr. Cedric Gathings, vice president for engagement, about Hurtt. “Her bubbly personality and get-it-done attitude are among the main reasons she is being honored. We are fortunate to have someone with her talent on our team," he added.
After finishing high school in 2001, Hurtt came to MCC, earning her associate of arts degree. “After graduating, I was one of those students that did not know what career to pursue. I attended MCC for another year before finishing my bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from Mississippi State University," she said.
As a student, Hurtt said she loved MCC. "I have so many fond memories as a student, but I'm excited to make more memories here but in a different capacity," she said.
Hurtt's nominator noted Hurtt's work ethic and the enthusiasm she brings to her job daily. “Her willingness to cover her job and others when needed with positivity and dedication makes her the perfect recipient for this honor. Mandy has been doing her job and filling in for two other vacant positions over the last few months. She never complains and is always smiling and ready to help.”
When she's not at MCC or working toward her master's degree in student affairs in higher education, Hurtt enjoys cooking, traveling, watching movies, and entertaining family and friends. She and her husband Tommy are the parents of three-year-old daughter Allie.
With a philosophy of trying to make a difference daily, Hurtt said the best thing she likes about MCC is the people. “The students, faculty, and staff make it worthwhile. I love what I do and look forward to each day.”
