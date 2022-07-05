MCCer of the Month: Lauren Clay

As she was preparing for a cabinet meeting, Lauren Clay was surprised by a special announcement.
Leia Hill, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation, approached Clay just minutes before the meeting, telling her she was MCCer of the Month for June.
The MCC Foundation sponsors this monthly award to exemplify the College's hardworking employees who go above and beyond their job duties. In addition to a commemorative plaque, honorees are given a $250 cash award.
Clay, executive assistant to MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner, has worked at the College for four years. She counts working with Dr. Huebner, the Cabinet, and the Board of Trustees as the most enjoyable aspect of her job. "These people are great leaders and work hard to make MCC the best it can be for students and employees,” she said.
Others see Clay's work as outstanding. Dr. Huebner described her as one of the College's unsung heroes, "She is a true servant and a blessing to me and so many others. She works hard and cares about the people around her."
Clay treasures her college colleagues as well. "The employees are the best, and many have become very dear friends," she said.
In addition to offering great educational opportunities, Clay noted that MCC is a great workplace. "I was working at another community college with Dr. Huebner, and when he left to come to MCC, I was given the opportunity to continue working with him," she said.
“It was the best decision I've ever made in my many years of working,” she added.
An MCC alumna, Clay is married to Bruce Clay, and they have two sons, Caleb and Zac, and a daughter, Rachel. Rounding out the family are daughter-in-law Sidney, son-in-law Chase, and grandchildren Adalee and Kason. The Clays live in DeKalb.
Retirement has arrived for Clay; her last day to work at MCC was June 30. Now she'll have time to devote to her hobbies, working in the yard and traveling with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.