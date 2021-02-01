McCarty promoted at Community Bank

Chance Carter, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Central Mississippi Region has announced that Lee McCarty has recently been named Senior Vice President – Executive Officer.
A native of Meridian, McCarty recently served as vice president and has been in banking for seven years. In his new role, McCarty will oversee the continued success of the Forest and Raleigh Division. He will also ensure the bank’s loan and deposit growth as well as maintain the bank’s involvement in the community, according to a new release.
McCarty is a graduate of Mississippi College School of Business and The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
Active in his community, McCarty is a member of the Rotary Club of Forest, The Forest area Chamber of Commerce and The Forest High school Booster Club. He is also a Trustee on the International Mission Board and a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Lake.
McCarty is married to Briana, together they have two sons, Walt and Vic. They attend First Baptist Church of Lake.
