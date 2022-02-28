McCarty promoted at Community Bank

Lee McCarty was recently named president of the Forest/Raleigh Division of Community Bank’s Central Mississippi Region.
A native of Meridian, McCarty recently served as Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of the Forest/Raleigh Division. McCarty has been in banking for eight years. In his new role, McCarty will manage the performance of the Forest and Raleigh offices as well as continue to grow and maintain his loan portfolio and deposit portfolio within the Scott and Smith County markets.
McCarty is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; he is also a graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Ole Miss.
Active in his community, McCarty is a member of the Forest Rotary Club, Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Forest Highschool Booster Club- Gridiron Show. McCarty is married to Briana, together they have two sons, Walt and Vic. They attend First Baptist Church Lake where he serves as a deacon.
