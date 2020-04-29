MCC student sees future in construction industry

In the male-dominated world of construction, Meridian Community College student Markielah Lyles hopes to break down barriers so she can run her own construction company one day.
Lyles, 19, who will graduate from MCC’s Construction Trades program in May, is undaunted by the challenges that lie ahead. Of all of the people who work in construction, women make up 10.3 percent of the workforce and are largely office employees, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ January 2020 survey. African-Americans make up 6.4 percent of the workforce.
Those statistics are not discouraging to Lyles; they make her more determined.
“I have never been one to walk away from a challenge or to step down from a fight. I mean that metaphorically and not physically … I am just not going to quit because something might be hard,” said the Birmingham, Ala., native.
Lyles is the only woman out of about a dozen students who will earn their certificates next month from MCC’s Construction Trades Program. In addition to the certificate, the students will have earned their National Center for Construction Education and Research Core Curriculum and NCCER Carpentry Level 1 credentials.
MCC’s Construction Trades one-year program attracts students who are interested in the construction industry and who enjoy working with their hands to build something, said Program Coordinator Myke Shirley.
Students learn to read blueprints, estimate material, order material, layout walls, erect walls, frame out for bathrooms, build cabinets, operate manual and power tools and essential safety tips for the construction industry.
They also build custom farmhouse tables and Adirondack chairs during the year, which the program sells to help fund its SkillsUSA competition team, Shirley said. In 2019, the MCC team placed fifth at the national competition, building a small house in three days from a pile of material.
Shirley said Lyles is an inquisitive student who always wants to know why something goes together in a certain way or a particular order and that she never backs down from a challenge.
“Markielah has been an exceptional student this year,” he said. “She deflated a lot of egos … We sent her up on lift training day to almost the max height of 80 feet, and she didn’t flinch.
“She’s always on time, always prepared, always pushing her group to outperform the others and has an infectious smile and attitude. She never once wanted special treatment for being a female. If anything, she worked harder physically to prove she was able,” Shirley said.
Lyles is the daughter of Quanette Beason of Birmingham and Marvin Lyles, who now lives in Meridian and owns MAQPRO Construction LLC. Her father has been a significant influence on her career choice.
After graduating from Birmingham’s Ramsay High School, where she played softball, in May 2019, she planned to join the Air Force. But, she spent last summer working with her father in the construction business and discovered she enjoyed the hard labor and hands-on work.
“I have always enjoyed hard work,” she said. “Once I started working with him, we would get up before dawn every morning. Hours into it, and I would say to myself, ‘I am so tired, but I am having so much fun.’ I really did enjoy the work.”
Lyles changed her mind about the military. Construction and what it has to offer women, especially minority women, became her new dream. Her ultimate goal is to take over for her father one day and run his construction business.
To prepare for that role, she and her dad researched college programs and decided upon MCC’s one-year Construction Trades certificate program. She highly recommends the program to any student interested in going into the construction industry.
“He is such a good teacher,” she said of Shirley. “The way he teaches things, he understands not everyone learns the same way, and he takes that into account.”
She feels the program has prepared her to walk directly onto a professional job site and get to work.
Shirley said the shutdown from the coronavirus had made training challenging. Still, students had already started with online NCCER work at the beginning of the semester and the program was able to roll that over through the shutdown.
The students had also previously completed a lot of hands-on training in the program, including having built more than 1,000 linear feet of wall with some walls being 18 feet in height and having installed more than 2,000 feet of metal track for well over 1,000 metal studs. Many of the students work part-time jobs with building and remodeling projects, which also gives them more experience, he added.
Students leaving the program can become apprentice carpenters and can continue their training with commercial contractors, Shirley said. In that larger company-type setting, they can learn with mentors and travel as they work.
“The demand is high for skilled workers, and the gap isn’t getting any smaller,” Shirley said. “In this industry, female workers receive the same benefits and pay as male workers and are expected to work with their specific crew as well. Women are needed in all areas of construction as they have proven to be just as reliable and hard-working as men.”
Lyles has sent out her resume and is waiting to hear back on a job with a larger company where she hopes to gain valuable experience that she can eventually bring back to her father’s company. She also plans to find an online university program where she can work on her bachelor’s degree in construction management while she is getting that hands-on experience.
“Construction is a great industry for people who like hands-on work and people who can appreciate problem-solving situations,” she said. “It is also a diverse industry with people from all backgrounds. Anyone should be able to acclimate to the working environment.”
