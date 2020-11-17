MCC Radiologic Technology Program: Focusing on new technology 

Meridian Community College’s Radiologic Technology Program instructors and students are learning together thanks to the addition of a new, state-of-the-art radiographic system.
“This is the type of equipment that you currently see in the industry,” said Debra Herring, Radiologic Technology Program coordinator and instructor, about the new DEL MEDICAL equipment that was installed in the campus lab in early October.
DEL MEDICAL is a leading provider of innovative radiography equipment and digital solutions that is also American made.
Herring said the equipment replaces a “well-used” 20-year-old room. Typically, radiographic equipment reaches its “end of life” at approximately 10 years.
Sophomores in the program were excited to learn the ins and outs of the new equipment. Jennifer Austin suggested staying on an extra semester to have more opportunities to use the latest equipment. Mallory Holland shared the equipment is very similar to equipment currently in use at her current and previous clinical sites during the applications training with MidSouth representative John Loper.
“Having the latest technology available to program students to allow hands-on practice before and during clinical placement is a tremendous asset to increase understanding of lecture and study. Radiologic technologists are very hands-on learners, and this new equipment is an awesome addition to facilitate learning,” Herring said.
