MCC officer returns to campus police department

MCC Police Officer Patrick Shearry is passionate about being a law enforcement officer. “I love helping others,” said the 30-year-old father of five.
His drive to be an officer has sustained him in the past year. “I keep pushing myself, keep training and get back out there and do the best that I can do,” he said as he was assisting at a recent campus event.
Shearry began working at MCC in the spring of 2020 when after just a few weeks on the job, he left his 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift homeward bound and was involved in a head-on accident in which a driver hit Shearry and another vehicle. “I was going home, and the next thing I knew, I woke up and was in the hospital,” he said, adding, “I was crushed from the waist down and broke both legs.”
He explained he suffered severe breaks on his legs and lacerated lungs. “They intubated me, and I was given six pints of blood. The accident was so bad, they couldn’t sustain me, so they had to send me to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an ambulance,” Shearry said.
After being stabilized, Shearry has been on a long road to recovery. While in Birmingham, he regained his ability to walk, and he’s also a patient at the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Fla., and the University of Missouri. “They are the ones who will be reconstructing my knees.”
Already he has endured two surgeries on his right leg, with three to five more to come. Plates and rods were installed and removed.
The aches and pains are there, but Shearry said he fights through the pain. “I’m happy to be alive. They were going to cut off my legs, but they were able to save them.”
He’s also pleased to be back on the job. “I’m happy and thankful for the Chief working with me through the process and praying for my family and me,” Shearry said.
“It’s a good police department, and he’s a good person to work for,” Shearry added.
