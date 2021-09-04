MCC Lineman program awarded Governor's Reserve funds grant

Meridian Community College’s Utility Lineman Training Program received a Mississippi Department of Employment Securities grant funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Governor’s Reserve funds.
“This grant is a game-changer for the Utility Lineman Program,” said Lucy Lamberth, MCC director of workforce grants and development. Lamberth noted the funding would be earmarked for needed equipment to provide hands-on skills training to students seeking employment in the energy sector. “With these skills, they will be ready to enter a high-wage, high-demand job within 16 weeks,” Lamberth added.
Curtis Bradley, MCC Lineman instructor, agreed that the grant would help purchase equipment currently used in the electrical industry. “MCC Lineman students will be trained on equipment that is safer and more user-friendly.”
“This grant will positively change the scope of the program,” he added.
With local and area electrical utility companies’ assistance, MCC started the Utility Lineman Program through the non-credit workforce development department, and its first class graduated in May 2021.
The grant will help transition the program into a career technical, for-credit program that prepares students for entry-level employment in electrical power transmission and distribution construction, troubleshooting, and repair.
MCC President Thomas Huebner said the College was especially appreciative of the grant. “Our new Utility Lineman program has, in a short time, taken off and already has a waiting list. The resources provided by the grant will help us purchase some much-needed equipment and will allow us to make our successful program even stronger,” he said.
