Meridian Community College and Lauderdale County School District have again received top accolades from the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education (MAPIE) in garnering a 2021 Governor’s Award.
MAPE is a non-profit organization serving as a statewide network of educators and community partners since 1984 whose mission centers on improving public education, student achievement, graduation rates, college attendance, economic development and quality of life.
The Governor's Award is a partnership that has demonstrated strong participation from students, teachers, parents and the community, with measurable results which positively affect each child's education.
The Canvas mentoring partnership between MCC and LCSD were recognized as the Governor’s Award winner. Canvas is a web-based learning management system that supports online learning and teaching. Valerie Bishop, MCC associate dean for institutional effectiveness, said this program combined MCC faculty and staff members who had Canvas experience to mentor LCSD middle and high school teachers.
Fifteen LCSD teachers and 15 MCC mentors, all volunteers, were matched by subject area. All completed the program, Bishop noted.
“The purpose of the program was to help the LCSD teachers use Canvas to facilitate student learning and classroom instruction in a variety of modalities: face-to-face instruction, online learning, hybrid classes, remediation and enhancement,” she said.
Personnel from the school district were appreciative. “LCSD teachers greatly benefited from this partnership thanks to the one-on-one mentoring provided by MCC educators who volunteered in this capacity. Our community of educators understands the importance of working together for the greater good of helping students, and I am thankful to MCC for helping provide this opportunity for LCSD teachers," said Dr. Marie Roberts, LCSD instructional technologist.
In noting this was the second time in three years for a MAPIE recognition, MCC President Thomas Huebner said he was honored the work and partnership were acknowledged. "I'm so grateful for those who served as mentors to our K-12 colleagues," he added.
The two educational entities were also named as recipients of the Pandemic Partnership Response Award, which addressed the needs arising from the pandemic.
