MCC grad gives back to fellow program students

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.