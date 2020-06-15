MCC grad experiences busy year in the news business

The year 2020 is shaping up to be a busy one for Meridian Community College alumna Emily Paul Caballero and others in the news media.
A native of Meridian, Caballero works as assignment editor for the news department at WLBT 3, an NBC-affiliated TV station in Jackson owned by Gray Television.
So far this year, she has assigned teams of reporters and camera operators to cover the historic flooding of homes and businesses in the Jackson area caused when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in February, as well as the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that swept across Mississippi on Easter Sunday killing 14.
She has worked with reporters to come up with numerous angles for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and how it affects the lives of Mississippians. In recent weeks, she has been busy assigning reporters to stories about the thousands of state residents protesting against police brutality and racial injustice.
“It has definitely been a tough year,” admits Caballero, who has to balance the reporting of breaking news stories with those that are community newsworthy and those that have a feel-good human interest touch.
“I like being part of telling important stories and letting people know what’s going on in their communities,” Caballero said. “Local news is so important, and it really keeps communities connected.”
A 2014 graduate of Meridian High School, Caballero enrolled at MCC the following fall. Two years later, she earned her associate’s degree in MCC’s Broadcast Communication Technology program, now called Media Production Technology.
Starting in 1995, the Media Production Technology Program offers hands-on education in media production and broadcasting. Students learn all aspects of audio/video production, including filming, editing, media writing and announcing. Graduates earn a two-year associate’s degree upon completion of the program.
In high school, Caballero took a couple of media-related classes and even filmed some football games. Just a month out of high school, she started working for WTOK-TV, a Meridian station also owned by Gray Television, when she was 18 years old.
“I was hired as a production assistant, and I learned all of the basics of TV news,” she said.
A year and a half later, she became the producer of the 10 p.m. news slot.
In May 2018, Caballero moved to Jackson to take over as producer of WLBT’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. Last September, she became WLBT’s assignment editor in the news department.
Caballero said the training and education she received through MCC’s Media Production Technology program was in line with what she was doing on the job at WTOK.
“Since I worked and went to college at the same time, I think they worked hand in hand to give me an amazing education,” she said.
Caballero and her husband, Jason Caballero, live in Ridgeland, where their three dogs and two cats keep them busy. Jason is also an MCC graduate, earning his associate’s degree in the nursing program. He works as a nurse in the Jackson area.
Caballero said most people do not realize what working in the media is really like, which can sometimes be frustrating.
“I thought it would be more glamourous,” she laughed. “It’s definitely hard work, and if you aren’t passionate about it, it won’t be a good fit.”
She has not set any specific long-term goals but plans to continue in broadcast journalism.
“I don’t plan on getting out of this field anytime in the near future,” Caballero said. “I hope to help WLBT keep growing and stay Mississippi’s dominant news station.”
