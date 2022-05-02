MCC Vice President for Engagement Cedric Gathings said the appointments would align MCC with best practices from around the higher education community. “I’m confident that the new appointments will best position the campus community to address retention, student success, engagement, and recruitment,” Dr. Gathings added.
Kimberly Rush was named Associate Dean of Advising, Retention, and Student Success. Rush will continue to oversee the office of Support Services. The College’s Success Center, tutors, and the Achieving the Dream initiative will fall under Rush’s purview. Rush will also take the lead on implementing a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant and continue in her supervisory role in Advising and Retention.
Brandon Dewease was named Associate Dean of Student Engagement, and Mandy Hurtt was selected as Director of Recruiting. Student Engagement oversees Student Activities which includes leading the Student Government Association and Residence Life and Housing.
Under Hurtt’s leadership are speaking engagements, college and career fairs, school visits for both groups and individuals, and campus tours. Hurtt will also manage the Ivy League Recruiters, a 25-member student recruiting organization.
“Kimberly, Brandon, and Mandy are essential members of the MCC family and have a strong track record of helping students embrace change and discover their passions,” Dr. Gathings said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.