MBCI Director of Economic Development earns award

John Hendrix, Director of Economic Development for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was recently awarded one of five scholarships to attend the Site Selectors Guild Annual Conference.
This conference brings together all 51 global members of the Site Selectors Guild as well as economic developers from around the world.
The conference featured expert guest speakers, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, all with the goal of fostering an interactive sharing of ideas with regard to site selection, as well as a networking opportunity for all attendees.
Hendrix received the Robert M. Ady Professional Scholarship, awarded to only five recipients who must be full-time employees of an economic development organization. These recipients are given a complimentary registration to the Annual Conference, including all activities throughout the event's duration.
This year's conference was held in March in Atlanta, GA.
