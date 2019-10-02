Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience leadership will be presenting at two international conferences in October.
Stacey Wilson, curator of exhibitions and Ida Tomlin, director of operations, will be presenting Oct. 4 at the 2019 International Blues Conference in Cleveland, Misssissippi. Their presentation will share Maxie’s Juke Joint: The Act of “Edutaining,” a creative program integrating The MAX’s interactive exhibition on Juke Joint culture with engaging public blues performances and speakers in the gallery environment.
Mark Tullos, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present to 250 international culture professionals Oct. 8-10 in Montreal at the Communicating The Arts Conference. The MAX has won three international awards for new interactive technology in museums. The presentation titled “Don’t call it a museum: Creating a participatory hub to foster local pride” explores how the innovative exhibitions at The MAX engage audiences in new ways.
