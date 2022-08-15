Mars joins Citizens National Bank

Sam Mars recently joined Citizens National Bank as a Relationship Banker in the Bank’s Philadelphia market.
Mars was employed for the past 12 years with The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, where he began his career as a teller and was promoted several times. Some of his positions included serving as a credit analyst and a loan review administrator. For the past eight years, he served as an Assistant Vice President and Commercial/Consumer Lender for the Bank.
A May 2010 graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, he also graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking in 2017.
Active in the local community, Mars serves on numerous committees for the Neshoba County Fair Board. He is also involved as a member of the Philadelphia Historic Preservation Committee and the Philadelphia Neshoba County Chamber of Commerce.
He and his wife, Jillian, have two children. Their son, Griffin, is 7 years old and their daughter Karsten in eight months old. The family attends Faith Tabernacle in Philadelphia where he and his wife enjoy serving as a Youth Leaders.
Neil Henry, CNB’s Meridian Regional President, recently commented: “We’re very excited to have Sam Mars join the Citizens National Bank team. He already has a strong leadership presence in the Philadelphia community and I know he will continue to serve the Philadelphia market with excellent service.”
Henry continued by saying, “Sam’s a great fit for the Bank because we believe it’s very important to invest in our communities, and Sam has the same vision. Citizens National Bank is eager to grow in Philadelphia, Neshoba County, and the surrounding counties, and Sam takes pride in serving his customers so they can grow, too! This is a great combination and a win for us both."
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Columbus, Kosciusko, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Olive Branch and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth.
