Marlo Turner: MCCer of the Month for November

Nearing the finish line in earning her master’s degree in business administration, Marlo Turner has another reason to celebrate.
She is the MCCer of the Month for November.
The MCC Foundation awards this accolade to MCC employees for outstanding service to the College; it carries a $250 honorarium.
Turner serves as the College’s payroll manager and has worked at MCC for three and a half years. The best part of her job: “The interaction with students, faculty and staff,” she said.
Overall, the best thing she likes about MCC is “the small campus that allows for family-type atmosphere, the care and concern amongst the student body, faculty and staff,” she said.
A native of Quitman, Turner, and her husband, have three sons and a grandson, and she counts spending quality time with her family making lasting memories relevant. And when she’s not at work, she enjoys reading “during my almost non-existent spare time,” she said.
Listing her first job as a grocery store cashier, Turner says her favorite phrase is, “She believed she could, so she did!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.