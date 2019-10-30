Marion Police Sgt. Arthur Hopson promoted to captain

Submitted photo 

Arthur Hopson of the Marion Police Department was recently promoted from seargeant  to captain. Capt. Hopson has served with the department for 20 years. 

Submitted photo 

