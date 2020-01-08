Lucy Dormont joins Great Southern Bank as Marketing Communications Specialist, according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Dormont, a native of Athens, Alabama, is a graduate of East Limestone High School in Athens. She attended Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Alabama and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Dormont started her marketing career in 2008 where she served as gym director of The Little Gym of Huntsville. Over the past 10 years, she has also served as a Social Media Director and Marketing Coordinator.
Dormont and her husband, Taylor, have two sons, Conner and Owen. She is also a member of the Junior Auxiliary League of Meridian.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $295 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.