Long-time reality company merges with Hill Real Estate Group

Wilson Reality has joined forces with Hill Real Estate Group, LLC and merged the company’s long history with the newer company.
The parties said the merger would enable them to offer more opportunities and expertise for potential clients.
Wilson owner Cassie Kauerz said she had been contemplating the idea of a merger with another company since the latter part of 2018.
“I started talking about it then and it wasn’t a quick decision,” Kauerz said. “I looked at all aspects of it for over a year and decided it was the thing to do. It’s been a positive thing. Not having worked in a large firm recently, people would be surprised at how it gives you more opportunities you want to handle.”
The owners of the Hill group said they are honored that Wilson chose to merge with them.
“We’re real excited about the people from Wilson, which has been a long respected real estate company in Meridian, to join with us,” said Darryl Jackson, one of the owners and brokers.
“This is a highly respected group of agents and their dedication to their clients is unsurpassed,” owner/broker Dustin Hill said.
Kauerz’ late father, Norvin Wilson, was an established member of Meridian business community, having been responsible for building and developing 12 subdivisions and building about 1,400 homes.
Kauerz stepped into the family’s real estate business when she got her real estate license in 1975 and her broker license in 1979.
“Real estate will be with me until the day I die,” she said. “You have to make the best decisions you can for you, your agents and your clients. Hill has the same philosophy that I have.”
“By Cassie and Wilson’s merging with us, we have over 160 years of experience combined,” Jackson said.
Hill has 40 agents between their four current locations and the addition of Wilson and her four agents brings a fifth location in north Meridian.
Hill combined forces with Tim Allred to form Hill Real Estate Group, LLC in November, 2014. Allred owns Allred Investments, a locally owned and operated company with residential and commercial properties ranging across East Mississippi. He is also the president of the Mississippi Homebuilders Association.
Jackson brought many years of real estate experience as an owner/broker/agent when he joined forces with Hill. He formerly ran the RE/Max agency before coming to Hill.
Jackson, Hill and Kauerz said giving back and helping the community is an important part of their lives and those of their agents. Some of the charities and organizations they’re involved in include Habitat for Humanity, Merrehope, Care Lodge, Boys & Girls Club and Francis Davison Center for Homeless.
Betty Oltremari, association executive for the East Mississippi Board of Realtors, said Kauerz has received many awards and served on the board of directors in different capacities throughout her career.
“One of her most noted contributions to East Mississippi Realtors was in the area of finance and the Multiple Listing Service,” Oltremari said. “She chaired the board finance committee for several terms since 2004 and also served on the board as treasurer in 2010. Cassie was very instrumental in the board’s implementation and enforcement of the guidelines of the Multiple Listing Service and served on the MLS Committee and Bylaws Committee.”
She was awarded Realtor of the Year in 2009 and in 2014 she received the Tony L. Winstead Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors current or former members whose performance and involvement have been exceptional, having served with distinction and provided outstanding contributions and service to the profession, the association and community for a period exceeding 15 years.
It is considered the highest honor for a member of the association and only presented under extraordinary circumstances. She is also a Realtor Emeritus with 40 years of continuous service to state, local and the National Association of Realtors.
Kauerz has two children and five grandchildren. Her office is in the same location since merging with Hill and is located at 5003 Poplar Springs Drive. The phone number is 601-483-3384.
Hill Real Estate Group also has locations in Collinsville, Newton and Philadelphia. The Meridian office is located at 609 22nd Ave. and the phone number is 601-282-5261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.