Global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin is expanding its operations at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.
The project is a $20.9-million corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.
Lockheed Martin is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
The company's Stennis Space Center location resides within the Space business unit, whose primary activity is to design and build satellites and spacecraft for government and commercial customers. For the expansion, Lockheed Martin is centralizing select thermal production capabilities to its Stennis location and will begin manufacturing products that are key components of all spacecraft currently manufactured by the company.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building renovations and workforce training.
Lockheed Martin currently employs 118 workers at its Stennis Space Center location.
