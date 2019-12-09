Liz Michael renews National Board certification

Liz Garner Michael, a retired teacher and volunteer administrator with The Pentecostal Christian Academy, is one of 4,786 teachers across the United States to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher.
Michael has been National Board Certified since 2000; she renewed for the first time in 2009, making this recent renewal her second time to renew. She retired from the Meridian Public School after teaching high school English for more than 30 years.
Michael is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Alcorn State University, where she received her B.A. degree in English Education. She received her master’s and specialist’s degree from Mississippi State University; and there she did post graduate work in administration.
Michael was named Meridian Public School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2000-2001, 2009-2010, Third Congressional District Teacher of the Year for 2001 and 2010, Mississippi’s Alternative Teacher of the Year for 2001, and Kate Griffin’s Teacher of the Year 1999, 2001, and 2009, NAACP Woman of the Year for 2001, Who’s Who Among Teachers in America for many years, Outstanding Optimist of Queen City Service Award, Pentecostal Christian Academy Outstanding Leadership Awards, and may more awards and recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.