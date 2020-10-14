Leonard named employee of the month at EMCC

Submitted photo

East Mississippi Community College English Instructor Ginny Leonard has been named the college’s October 2020 recipient of the Raleigh Wood, III, Memorial Employee of the Month award. Leonard, who teaches a variety of English courses, is also the director of the Writing Center on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus. She is a 2019 recipient of the Humanities Teacher of the Year Award. She has worked at EMCC since 2006. Leonard is presented with a plaque here by EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks.