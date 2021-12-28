Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has released the Senate Committee assignments for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Newly elected Senator Rod Hickman of District 32 was appointed Vice Chairman of the Interstate and Federal Cooperation Committee and a member of the following committees: Agriculture, Appropriations, Forestry, Investigate State Offices, Judiciary Division B, State Library and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Newly elected Senator Kelvin E. Butler of District 38 was appointed Vice Chairman of the Housing Committee and a member of the following committees: Appropriations, Corrections, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources, Forestry, Labor and Municipalities.
In other changes, Sen. Tyler McCaughn was appointed Chairman of Forestry.
“With responsibilities ranging from the allocation of federal recovery dollars to tax relief, this session is going to be a challenge. I am grateful for the leadership of Senator McCaughn, an intelligent team player who works hard to find solutions,” Hosemann said in a news release. “His knowledge in agriculture and on other related issues will serve the Forestry community in Mississippi well.”
McCaughn is a first-term senator, farmer, and attorney who represents Newton, Scott, and Lauderdale counties. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Agriculture.
“With over 19 million acres of timber growing in Mississippi, Forestry remains a top commodity for Mississippians. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the Lt. Governor’s Office and my committee members to strengthen the industry for years to come,” McCaughn stated.
In other appointments, Sen. Joseph Thomas was appointed Chairman of Enrolled Bills and a member of Interstate and Federal Cooperation; Sen. John Horhn was appointed to Energy; Sen. Bart Williams was appointed to Highways and Transportation; Sen. Daniel Sparks was appointed to Ports and Marines; Sen. Juan Barnett was appointed to Public Health and Welfare and Senator Albert Butler was appointed to Universities and Colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.