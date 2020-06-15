Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity receives $12,000 donation

Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity is the recipient of a $12,000 donation through a partnership between Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
The bank recently submitted a grant application on behalf of Habitat through the Federal Home Loan Bank's 2020 Special Partnership Grant Award Program.
While Citizens National Bank is supporting Habitat with a $2,000 donation, the FHLB is matching that cash contribution on a 5:1 basis, resulting in a total contribution of $12,000 to Lauderdale County Habitat.
The Partnership Grant Program was developed by the FHLB to provide funding for the operational needs of community-based organizations (CBOs), which are defined as nonprofits who are involved in affordable housing, who stimulate small business development, or provide small business technical assistance in the FHLB's five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, or Texas.
Lauderdale County Habitat will be using the grant funds to begin a project which will be known as the "Doc Braswell Home."
The home is located at 3614 35th Street in Meridian, and will provide handicap access and affordable housing to a veteran family.
Braswell faithfully served his country through the military, and this home is one way that Habitat can recognize his service while assisting a local family at the same time.
“We are so excited to honor one of Meridian's outstanding citizens," said Monica Bradley, Executive Director of Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity in a news release. "Doc Braswell has been a one of our faithful supporters for many years and still serves a vital role on our Family Services Committee. We are anxious to begin work on this home and look forward to helping another family in Meridian/Lauderdale County. We also sincerely appreciate the Meridian Civitan Club who made the initial donation toward his project."
Tra Alford, Community Development Director for Citizens National Bank, said: "Our bank has a long history with Habitat and they are designated as one of our statewide Community Partners. We are extremely proud of the amazing work that they do to provide affordable housing to families who need it the most, and we look forward to all that they can accomplish with the proceeds of this grant."
Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity was established as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in 1989 and has placed 80 families in homes over that time frame.
In 2013, the affiliate also started a Brush with Kindness program which assists elderly and disabled individuals and families as well as veterans with needed repairs, and these projects are funded through churches, the United Way of East Mississippi, and other support throughout the community.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank currently has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and is currently celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Olive Branch, Southaven, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, and Carthage.
The bank is also certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Currently, there are less than 125 banks in the nation which hold the prestigious CDFI designation.
