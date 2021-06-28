Lauderdale County Farm Bureau honors Jones

Submitted photo

The Lauderdale County Farm Bureau Board honored William Jones on June 7 for serving as Lauderdale County Farm Bureau President from 2001 to 2020. Jones grew up on a farm and has always had the farmers of Lauderdale County in his best interest.

He worked to make the Lauderdale County Farm Bureau successful and has always been ready to share any agriculture related information with the residents of Lauderdale County. The current Lauderdale County Farm Bureau Board appreciates all that he has done.

Jones is pictured with current president Willie Hudnell.