Lance Burnham joins Citizens National Bank

Lance Burnham has joined Citizens National Bank as a Relationship Banker at the Downtown Banking Centre in Meridian.
Having served as Bank Manager of the Bank’s Quitman branch previously, Burnham continues to serve as President of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce.
A 2013 graduate of Mississippi State University, Burnham received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Political Science. He is also a graduate of Meridian High School, and East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, where he played baseball.
He and his wife, Kameron, attend Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and are proud parents of two daughters: Sadie is 5, and Ruby is 4.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and manages over $1.5 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.