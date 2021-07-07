La-Z-Boy South supports ECCC scholarships

La-Z-Boy South in Newton is again sponsoring two student scholarships at East Central Community College in Decatur for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.
La-Z-Boy South General Manager Danny Simoneau recently presented a $2,000 check to East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory.
The company established the La-Z-Boy Scholarship at ECCC in 1995 that annually awards $1,000, or $500 per semester, to an entering freshman student and another $1,000 to a sophomore student.
To be eligible, students must reside within the college’s five-county district, preferably in Newton County, have a parent or grandparent who is a current or past employee of La-Z-Boy South, have earned a cumulative 3.0 grade point average on all pervious college credit coursework or a “B” average on all previous high school coursework, and have a demonstrated high level of participation in extracurricular activities and/or community involvement.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers. La-Z-Boy’s operations in Newton were the company’s first plant outside of its home base of Michigan and has been in operation for more than 60 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.