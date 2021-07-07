La-Z-Boy South supports ECCC scholarships

La-Z-Boy South General Manager Danny Simoneau (left) presents a $2,000 check for student scholarships to East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory. )

La-Z-Boy South in Newton is again sponsoring two student scholarships at East Central Community College in Decatur for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.

La-Z-Boy South General Manager Danny Simoneau recently presented a $2,000 check to East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory.

The company established the La-Z-Boy Scholarship at ECCC in 1995 that annually awards $1,000, or $500 per semester, to an entering freshman student and another $1,000 to a sophomore student.

To be eligible, students must reside within the college’s five-county district, preferably in Newton County, have a parent or grandparent who is a current or past employee of La-Z-Boy South, have earned a cumulative 3.0 grade point average on all pervious college credit coursework or a “B” average on all previous high school coursework, and have a demonstrated high level of participation in extracurricular activities and/or community involvement.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers. La-Z-Boy’s operations in Newton were the company’s first plant outside of its home base of Michigan and has been in operation for more than 60 years.

 

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video