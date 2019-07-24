Kristi Tew promoted at Citizens National Bank

Kristi Tew has been promoted to the position of a Relationship Banker at Citizens National Bank’s Downtown Banking Centre in Meridian. In this position, she will be responsible for managing all aspects of a commercial loan and deposit portfolio and highly focused on building and maintaining client relationships.
Tew joined the Bank in 2014 as Manager of its Downtown Meridian and Medical Center Express Bank locations and has excelled in that position.
With over 20 years of banking experience, Tew served as a Branch Manager for Regions Bank for 10 years before joining the Citizens National Bank team. Her career in the financial services industry also includes experience as a Registered Sales Assistant with AmSouth Investment Services as well as prior experience as an accountant with a local firm in Meridian.
“We are very excited about Kristi’s recent promotion," Neil Henry, Meridian Regional President, said in a news release. "She has always performed at a high level and her calling efforts have always come easy to her. Now, CNB’s Meridian Region has an opportunity to add a strong, proven banker to our Relationship Banking team.”
Over the course of her career at the Bank, Tew has been recognized numerous times with the Bank’s High Performer Award as well as the Bank’s prestigious Citizens of Excellence award.
Tew is a 1996 Cum Laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in Accounting and a 2013 graduate of the EMBDC’s Leadership Lauderdale. A 1992 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, she finished third in her class. She also received her Associates Degree from Meridian Community College.
She has three children: Miles, Regan, and Kinley. Her husband, Jeremy, is the owner of Tew Forest Management, LLC in Meridian, and the family attends Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia, Quitman, Southaven, and Olive Branch.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
