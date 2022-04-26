Kidd earns scholarship

Kara Kidd, an education major at Mississippi State University, is the recipient of a 2022 Linda Anglin Teacher Preparation Scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators. In addition to the $500 scholarship, Kidd also received a complimentary membership to MPE for her first year of teaching. A resident of Meridian, Kidd is a President’s List Scholar and a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators is Mississippi’s largest and premier organization for professional educators, serving approximately 13,000 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi. MPE offers an annual scholarship to an MPE student member from each School of Education at Mississippi’s fifteen public and private institutions of higher learning.
